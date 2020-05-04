Skip to Content
Wind Advisory issued May 4 at 10:51PM MDT until May 5 at 11:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

* WHAT…East to northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45
mph expected.

* WHERE…West El Paso, west slope areas of Dona Ana County,
including far East Las Cruces, much of Hudspeth County, the
Otero Mesa, and areas west of the Hueco Mountains.

* WHEN…From 3 AM to 11 AM MDT Tuesday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

