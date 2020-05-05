High Wind Warning issued May 5 at 3:42AM CDT until May 5 at 12:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Northeast winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas.
* WHEN…Until 11 AM MDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel will be difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.