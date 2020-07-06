Special Weather Statement issued July 6 at 1:54PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 151 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from just east of Sierra Blanca Peak to just

southeast of Mescalero. These storms moving east at less than 10

mph.

Pea size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Mescalero, Lake Mescalero, Silver Lake, Elk Silver, Apache Summit,

Sixteen Springs, Dry Canyon, Soldier Canyon and Sierra Blanca Peak.