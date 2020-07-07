Heat Advisory issued July 7 at 12:49PM MDT until July 9 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions are expected to develop during

the afternoon with temperatures approaching 105 degrees.

* WHERE…The El Paso metro area and the lower valley of El Paso

and Hudspeth counties.

* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 6 AM MDT Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This is expected to be the beginning of an

extended period of dangerous heat that will last into the

upcoming weekend. Additional heat advisories will follow in the

coming days that will include expanded portions of southern New

Mexico and far west Texas.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Keep in mind you may need to adjust your plans based on the latest

health and safety guidelines from CDC and your local officials.