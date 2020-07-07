Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 7 at 2:36PM MDT until July 7 at 3:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 300 PM MDT.

* At 235 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles south of

Pinon, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Crow Flats.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in El Paso.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.