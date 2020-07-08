Heat Advisory issued July 8 at 12:22PM CDT until July 8 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Up to 100 degrees in the mountains and up to 112 degrees

along the Rio Grande.

* WHERE…In New Mexico, Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County. In

Texas, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains in Texas and Davis

Mountains Foothills, Davis Mountains, and Lower Brewster

County.

* WHEN…For the first Heat Advisory, until 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/

this evening. For the second Heat Advisory, from 3 PM CDT /2

PM MDT/ to 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.