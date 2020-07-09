Heat Advisory issued July 9 at 5:18PM MDT until July 11 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions are expected to develop

during the afternoon with temperatures reaching or exceeding

105 degrees.

* WHERE…The lowlands of southwest and south-central New Mexico

and far west Texas.

* WHEN…From this afternoon to 6 AM MDT Saturday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This is expected to be the beginning of

an extended period of dangerous heat that could last into

early next week. Additional heat advisories will likely follow

in the coming days that will extend the duration into early

next week.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.