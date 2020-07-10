Heat Advisory issued July 10 at 10:46PM MDT until July 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions are expected to develop
during the afternoon with temperatures reaching or exceeding
105 degrees.
* WHERE…The lowlands of southwest and south-central New Mexico
and far west Texas.
* WHEN…Through 6 AM MDT Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This extended period of dangerous heat
could last into next week. Additional heat advisories will
likely follow in the coming days that will extend the duration
into next week.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.