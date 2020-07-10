Heat Advisory issued July 10 at 5:09AM MDT until July 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions are expected to develop during

the afternoon with temperatures reaching or exceeding 110

degrees and morning temperatures over 75 degrees.

* WHERE…El Paso county.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 6 AM this morning

to 6 AM MDT Sunday. For the Heat Advisory, from 6 AM Sunday to

6 AM MDT Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures may be a degree or two short

of 110 degrees, but the populated urban areas of El Paso will

reach the criteria for the warning.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.