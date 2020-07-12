Excessive Heat Warning issued July 12 at 2:07AM MDT until July 13 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions are expected to continue
through Sunday, with afternoon high temperatures reaching or
exceeding 110 degrees, and overnight temperatures staying in the
upper-70s to lower-80s. Temperatures will drop slightly Monday
and Tuesday, with afternoon highs still ranging from 105 to 108
degrees.
* WHERE…The El Paso Metro Area.
* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, through 6 AM MDT
Monday. For the Heat Advisory, from 6 AM MDT Monday to 6 AM
MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be hottest in urbanized
areas below 4,000 feet elevation. Slightly cooler temperatures
are expected later in the week ahead.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.