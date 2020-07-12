Heat Advisory issued July 12 at 2:07AM MDT until July 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions are expected to continue

through Sunday, with afternoon high temperatures reaching or

exceeding 110 degrees, and overnight temperatures staying in the

upper-70s to lower-80s. Temperatures will drop slightly Monday

and Tuesday, with afternoon highs still ranging from 105 to 108

degrees.

* WHERE…The El Paso Metro Area.

* WHEN…For the Excessive Heat Warning, through 6 AM MDT

Monday. For the Heat Advisory, from 6 AM MDT Monday to 6 AM

MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be hottest in urbanized

areas below 4,000 feet elevation. Slightly cooler temperatures

are expected later in the week ahead.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.