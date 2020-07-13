Heat Advisory issued July 13 at 3:59PM MDT until July 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions will persist through Tuesday

night, with afternoon high temperatures of 105 degrees or

higher.

* WHERE…Southern New Mexico and Far West Texas below 6,000

feet elevation.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be hottest in urbanized

areas below 4,000 feet elevation. Temperatures will slowly drop

Wednesday through Friday providing some relief.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.