Heat Advisory issued July 13 at 6:04AM MDT until July 15 at 6:00AM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions will persist through Tuesday
night, with afternoon high temperatures of 105 degrees or
higher.
* WHERE…The El Paso Metro Area.
* WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Temperatures will be hottest in urbanized
areas below 4,000 feet elevation. Temperatures will slowly drop
Wednesday through Friday providing some relief.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
