Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 5:26PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5
miles west of Palomas, moving northeast at 25 mph.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Truth or Consequences, City of Elephant Butte, Palomas, Williamsburg,
Lower Animas Creek, Rock Canyon, Hot Springs Landing, Upper Palomas
Canyon, Lower Palomas Canyon and Elephant Butte Lake.
This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 65 and
81.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Comments