Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 8:07PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 805 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles southeast of Nutt, moving north at 20 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 50 mph with blowing dust will be
possible with this storm. Strong thunderstorm outflow from this
storm could travel dozens of miles and affect motorist on Interstate
10 and the town of Deming.
Locations impacted include…
Deming, Akela, Rock Hound State Park, Macho Springs Wind Farm and
Uvas Valley.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 81 and
113.
