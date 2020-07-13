Special Weather Statement issued July 13 at 8:07PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 805 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southeast of Nutt, moving north at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 50 mph with blowing dust will be

possible with this storm. Strong thunderstorm outflow from this

storm could travel dozens of miles and affect motorist on Interstate

10 and the town of Deming.

Locations impacted include…

Deming, Akela, Rock Hound State Park, Macho Springs Wind Farm and

Uvas Valley.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 81 and

113.