Heat Advisory issued July 14 at 9:35PM CDT until July 15 at 9:00PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
* WHAT…Very hot conditions with temperatures up to 100 in the
mountains, 105 in the foothills, 110 in the plains and along the
Pecos River, and 114 along parts of the Rio Grande.
* WHERE…All of southeast New Mexico and west Texas.
* WHEN…Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
