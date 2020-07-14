Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 4:46PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 445 PM CDT/345 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of

thunderstorms from the Guadalupe Mountains to the Davis Mountains.

These storms were nearly stationary.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Van Horn, Kent, Toyah, Fort Davis, Pine Springs, Balmorhea, Plateau,

McKittrick Canyon, Davis Mountains State Park, McDonald Observatory,

Guadalupe Mountains National Park, Balmorhea Lake, Balmorhea State

Park, Black Mountain, Star Mountain, Lobo, Toyahvale, Buffalo Trail

Scout Camp, Culberson County Airport and Indian Lodge.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 between mile markers 136 and 210.

Interstate 20 between mile markers 0 and 29.