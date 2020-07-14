Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 5:26PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 525 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Dona Ana, moving northeast at 15 mph.

Dime size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Dona Ana, Mesilla, Fairacres, East

Mesa, Picacho, San Pablo, Northeast Las Cruces and Mesilla Valley

Bosque State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 135 and 146.

Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 11.

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 156.