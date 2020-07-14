Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 6:18PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX
At 617 PM CDT/517 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of
thunderstorms across Culberson county. These storms are nearly
stationary.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Van Horn, Kent, Pine Springs, Plateau, McKittrick Canyon, Guadalupe
Mountains National Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Lincoln
National Forest, Lobo, Queen and Culberson County Airport.
This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 136 and 183.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments