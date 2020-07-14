Special Weather Statement issued July 14 at 6:18PM CDT by NWS Midland/Odessa TX

Weather Alerts

At 617 PM CDT/517 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of

thunderstorms across Culberson county. These storms are nearly

stationary.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Van Horn, Kent, Pine Springs, Plateau, McKittrick Canyon, Guadalupe

Mountains National Park, Carlsbad Caverns National Park, Lincoln

National Forest, Lobo, Queen and Culberson County Airport.

This includes Interstate 10 between mile markers 136 and 183.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.