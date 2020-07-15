Special Weather Statement issued July 15 at 4:18PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 418 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6
miles northeast of Indian Cliffs Ranch, moving northwest at 15 mph.
Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Indian Cliffs Ranch, Agua Dulce, Lake Way Estates, Colonia del Paso,
Hueco Mountain Wind Ranch and Dairyland.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
