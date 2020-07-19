Flood Advisory issued July 19 at 1:58PM MDT until July 19 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
Eastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico…
Northern Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…
* Until 400 PM MDT.
* At 158 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.
Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Faywood.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.
Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a
matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.
Comments