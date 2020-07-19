Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 4:34PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 433 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms over

Caballo, moving southeast at 5 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Arrey, Caballo, Truth or Consequences, Hillsboro, Lake Valley, Derry,

Salem, Garfield, San Miguel, Palomas, City of Elephant Butte, Ladder

Ranch, Williamsburg, Lower Animas Creek, Upper Palomas Canyon, Lower

Palomas Canyon, Ash Canyon, Elephant Butte Lake and Caballo Lake.

This includes Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 45 and

77.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

If on or near Lake Caballo get out of the water and move indoors or

inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles

from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close

enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not

be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until

this storm passes.