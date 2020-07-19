Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 4:46PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11

miles southwest of Lincoln National Forest, moving north at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Dell City, Lincoln National Forest and Crow Flats.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.