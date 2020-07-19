Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 4:46PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 445 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11
miles southwest of Lincoln National Forest, moving north at 10 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Dell City, Lincoln National Forest and Crow Flats.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
