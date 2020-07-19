Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 4:50PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 449 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12

miles northeast of Akela. This storm was moving southwest at 5 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Akela.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 101

and 123.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.