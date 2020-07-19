Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 4:50PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 449 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12
miles northeast of Akela. This storm was moving southwest at 5 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Akela.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 101
and 123.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
