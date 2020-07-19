Special Weather Statement issued July 19 at 6:10PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 608 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4
miles north of Organ, moving southwest at 5 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 45 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Leasburg, Las Cruces, NMSU Main Campus, Dona Ana, Organ, Mesilla,
Talavera, East Mesa, San Pablo, Portions of Jornada Experimental
Range, Hill, Northeast Las Cruces, Dripping Springs, Aguirre Springs,
Portions of Organ Mountains Desert Peaks National Monument and
Soledad Canyon.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 139 and 149.
Interstate 25 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 16.
Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 150 and 170.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Persons in campgrounds should consider seeking sturdy shelter until
this storm passes.
