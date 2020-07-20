Flood Advisory issued July 20 at 6:12PM MDT until July 20 at 7:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 715 PM MDT.

* At 612 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

West El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, Anthony, Fort

Bliss, Westway, Vinton, Biggs Field and Franklin Mountains State

Park.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.