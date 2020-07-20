Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 4:13PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 412 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

McGregor Range Base, moving slowly to the south.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this

storm.

Locations impacted include…

Chaparral and McGregor Range Base.

This includes Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 12.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.