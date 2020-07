Weather Alerts

At 5 PM strong thunderstorms were moving slowly southward through

portions of southern New Mexico. This activity will be moving over

or near Spaceport America…White Sands Missile Range…Northrup

Landing…Organ…Dripping Springs…High Valley…Chaparral…

McGregor Range and surrounding locations.

Small hail…wind gusts to 50 mph and heavy rains with localized

flooding may occur in this area.