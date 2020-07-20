Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 5:13PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 511 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms near

East El Paso and Montana Vista, moving slowly southward.

Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with

these storms.

Locations impacted include…

East El Paso, Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City, Clint,

San Elizario, Socorro, Sparks, Homestead Meadows, Butterfield, Agua

Dulce, Fort Bliss Northeast, Dairyland, Lake Way Estates, Montana

Vista and Colonia del Paso.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 30 and 44.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.