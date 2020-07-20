Special Weather Statement issued July 20 at 5:47PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 543 PM MDT, Doppler radar was indicated thunderstorms increasing
over El Paso County including around and over the city of El Paso.
Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with
these storms.
Locations impacted include…
East El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Central El Paso, Far East El Paso,
Mission Valley, Tornillo, Fabens, Clint, Horizon City, Hueco Tanks,
Indian Cliffs Ranch, San Elizario, Socorro, Fort Bliss, Sparks,
Homestead Meadows, Biggs Field.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 24 and 60.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
