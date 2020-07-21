Flood Advisory issued July 21 at 1:26PM MDT until July 21 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 126 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Timberon, Sacramento, Weed, Hay Canyon and Cox Canyon.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying

spots.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.