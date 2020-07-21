Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 21 at 4:14PM MDT until July 21 at 5:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Northwestern El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 500 PM MDT.

* At 413 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Canutillo,

moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Anthony, Sunland Park, Canutillo,

Westway, Vinton and La Union.

This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 14.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

Hail, damaging winds, and continuous cloud to ground lightning is

occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature’s leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

Be careful on wet roads.