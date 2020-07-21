Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 2:57PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 256 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5

miles west of Hueco Tanks, moving west at 15 mph.

Winds in excess of 45 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, East El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, Far

East El Paso, Mission Valley, Chaparral, Fabens, Clint, Horizon City,

Hueco Tanks, Indian Cliffs Ranch, San Elizario, Anthony Gap, Fort

Bliss, Socorro, Sparks, Homestead Meadows, Agua Dulce and Biggs

Field.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 18 and 52.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 1 and 3.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.