Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 3:32PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 331 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 18

miles northeast of Loma Linda, moving southwest at 20 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Loma Linda, Desert Haven and Cornudas Mountains.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.