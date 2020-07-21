Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Canutillo, moving southwest at 5 mph.

Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Anthony, Sunland Park, Anthony Gap,

Canutillo, Berino, Westway, Vinton, La Union, Union Pacific

Intermodal Terminal and Franklin Mountains State Park.

This includes the following highways…

Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 160 and 164.

Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 13.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.