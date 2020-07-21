Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 4:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 400 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Canutillo, moving southwest at 5 mph.
Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm.
Locations impacted include…
West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Anthony, Sunland Park, Anthony Gap,
Canutillo, Berino, Westway, Vinton, La Union, Union Pacific
Intermodal Terminal and Franklin Mountains State Park.
This includes the following highways…
Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 160 and 164.
Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 1 and 13.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
