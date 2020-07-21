Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 4:24PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Vado, moving south at 10 mph.

Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with

this storm.

Locations impacted include…

Vado, Anthony, Berino, San Miguel, Mesquite, Chamberino, La Mesa and

High Valley.

This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 150

and 161.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.