Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 4:24PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 424 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Vado, moving south at 10 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Vado, Anthony, Berino, San Miguel, Mesquite, Chamberino, La Mesa and
High Valley.
This includes Interstate 10 in New Mexico between mile markers 150
and 161.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments
1 Comment
Monsoon season. Bring it on.