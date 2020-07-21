Special Weather Statement issued July 21 at 6:11PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 610 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8
miles east of Nutt, moving south at 10 mph.
Pea size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Uvas Valley.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
