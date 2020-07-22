Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 2:39PM MDT until July 22 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 239 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

East El Paso, Far East El Paso, Horizon City, Socorro, Sparks,

Agua Dulce and Dairyland.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.