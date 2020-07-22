Flood Advisory issued July 22 at 6:17PM MDT until July 22 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

East Central Grant County in southwestern New Mexico…

North Central Luna County in southwestern New Mexico…

* Until 815 PM MDT.

* At 617 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding.

Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Faywood.

Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where

you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become

killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or

creeks.