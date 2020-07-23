Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 1:54PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 154 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
McNary, moving west at 20 mph.
Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this
storm.
Locations impacted include…
Fort Hancock, Acala, Esperanza and McNary.
This includes Interstate 10 in Texas between mile markers 63 and 83.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Comments