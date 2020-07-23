Special Weather Statement issued July 23 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 759 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Hillsboro, moving northwest at 25 mph.
Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with
this storm.
Locations impacted include…
Hillsboro, Ladder Ranch and Portions of the Aldo Leopold Wilderness.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
