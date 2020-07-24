Flood Advisory issued July 24 at 5:06PM MDT until July 24 at 8:15PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
North Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 815 PM MDT.
* At 506 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Jornada Range and Portions of Jornada Experimental Range.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
