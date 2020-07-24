Flood Advisory issued July 24 at 5:49PM MDT until July 24 at 8:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flood Advisory for…
Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 800 PM MDT.
* At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain
have fallen.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Las Cruces, East Mesa, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range and
Northeast Las Cruces.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small
creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying
spots.
