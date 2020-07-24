Flood Advisory issued July 24 at 8:07PM MDT until July 24 at 10:00PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Southeastern Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

Central El Paso County in western Texas…

* Until 1000 PM MDT.

* At 807 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms. This will cause urban and arroyo flooding. Up to

0.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

West El Paso, Central El Paso, Northeast El Paso, East El Paso,

Far East El Paso, Mission Valley, Horizon City, Clint, Fabens,

Santa Teresa, Anthony, Sunland Park, Canutillo and Anthony Gap.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban areas, arroyos, or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.