Flood Advisory issued July 24 at 8:44PM MDT until July 24 at 10:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…

Central Dona Ana County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 1045 PM MDT.

* At 844 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to

thunderstorms across the advisory area. This will cause urban and

arroyo flooding. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Chaparral, Las Cruces, Vado, NMSU Main Campus, Dona Ana, Anthony

Gap, Mesquite, Mesilla, San Miguel, Fairacres, Organ, Chamberino,

Talavera, La Mesa and East Mesa.

Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1 inch is expected over the area. This

additional rain will result in minor flooding.

A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or

ponding of water in urban areas, through arroyos, or other areas is

occurring or is imminent.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small

creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses

as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots.

Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain.

Arroyos, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a

matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall.