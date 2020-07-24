Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued July 24 at 3:55PM MDT until July 24 at 4:45PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Northeastern Hudspeth County in western Texas…

* Until 445 PM MDT.

* At 355 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 17 miles southwest

of Salt Flat, moving northwest at 30 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include…

Dell City.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.