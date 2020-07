Weather Alerts

At 358 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 4

miles west of Santa Teresa, moving northwest at 10 mph.

Nickel size hail, winds in excess of 45 mph and locally heavy

rain will be possible with this storm.

Locations impacted include…

West El Paso, Santa Teresa, Sunland Park, La Union, Union Pacific

Intermodal Terminal and Kilbourne Hole.