Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 6:38PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 636 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm outflow

boundary along a line extending from 13 miles west of Timberon to 13

miles northeast of Organ. Movement was north at 40 mph.

Winds in excess of 55 mph with Blowing Dust will be possible with

these storms. This outflow boundary may spark more thunderstorms,

especially as it collides with other outflow boundaries.

Locations impacted include…

Northrup Landing, White Sands National Monument, Tularosa,

Alamogordo, Burro Flats, High Rolls, La Luz, Holloman Air Force Base,

Mountain Park, Boles Acres, Portions of Jornada Experimental Range,

Oliver Lee State Park and Lake Lucero.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 70 in New Mexico between mile markers 182 and 212.

Highway 54 in New Mexico between mile markers 44 and 79.