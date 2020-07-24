Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 8:28PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

At 826 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms and

gusty outflow winds across portions of Otero, Sierra, and Dona Ana

counties, moving north at 35 mph.

Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.

Locations impacted include…

Upham, Monticello, Arrey, Caballo, Cuchillo, Northrup Landing, White

Sands National Monument, Tularosa, Alamogordo, Truth or Consequences,

Derry, Salem, Garfield, Engle, San Miguel, Cutter, Palomas, City of

Elephant Butte, Holloman Air Force Base and Spaceport America.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may

lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through

flooded roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.