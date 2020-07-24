Special Weather Statement issued July 24 at 8:28PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
At 826 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms and
gusty outflow winds across portions of Otero, Sierra, and Dona Ana
counties, moving north at 35 mph.
Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms.
Locations impacted include…
Upham, Monticello, Arrey, Caballo, Cuchillo, Northrup Landing, White
Sands National Monument, Tularosa, Alamogordo, Truth or Consequences,
Derry, Salem, Garfield, Engle, San Miguel, Cutter, Palomas, City of
Elephant Butte, Holloman Air Force Base and Spaceport America.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may
lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through
flooded roadways.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments