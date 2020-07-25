Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 1:17PM MDT until July 25 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

The Soldier Canyon Burn Area in…

Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…

* Until 430 PM MDT.

* At 114 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing

heavy rain over the Soldier Canyon Burn Area. Between 0.3 and 1

inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to

begin shortly.

Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow

from Soldier Canyon on to the highway. The debris flow can consist

of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around

the Soldier Canyon Burn Area.

SOURCE…Doppler radar.

IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Soldier Canyon

Burn Area.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.

This is a life-threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause

flash flooding of creeks, streams, ditches, and roads in and

downstream of the Soldier Canyon burn area, including Mescalero.

Water, mud, and debris may flow across roads, including U.S. Highway

70. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you

encounter flood waters…climb to safety.

Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.