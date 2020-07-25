Flash Flood Warning issued July 25 at 1:17PM MDT until July 25 at 4:30PM MDT by NWS El Paso TX/Santa Teresa NM
The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for…
The Soldier Canyon Burn Area in…
Northern Otero County in south central New Mexico…
* Until 430 PM MDT.
* At 114 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain over the Soldier Canyon Burn Area. Between 0.3 and 1
inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to
begin shortly.
Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow
from Soldier Canyon on to the highway. The debris flow can consist
of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials.
HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms in and around
the Soldier Canyon Burn Area.
SOURCE…Doppler radar.
IMPACT…Flooding of areas in and around the Soldier Canyon
Burn Area.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…
Mescalero and Soldier Canyon.
This is a life-threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause
flash flooding of creeks, streams, ditches, and roads in and
downstream of the Soldier Canyon burn area, including Mescalero.
Water, mud, and debris may flow across roads, including U.S. Highway
70. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you
encounter flood waters…climb to safety.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
